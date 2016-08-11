FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish military attaches missing after being summoned in post-coup probe: official
August 11, 2016 / 9:00 AM / a year ago

Turkish military attaches missing after being summoned in post-coup probe: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Three Turkish military attaches, two at the Turkish embassy in Greece and one in Bosnia, are missing after being called back to Ankara as part of investigations into a failed military coup, a senior Turkish official told Reuters on Thursday.

"We know the two military attaches in Greece tried to go abroad. The intelligence we received suggests they may have gone to Italy ... If this is confirmed, we will let the Italian authorities know," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue.

The whereabouts of the attache in Bosnia was unknown, the official said. A total of 160 members of the military wanted in connection with the July 15 failed coup are still at large, including nine generals, the official added.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun in Ankara; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by David Dolan

