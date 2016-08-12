Turkey says 32 diplomats recalled after failed coup still at large

ANKARA (Reuters) - Thirty-two of 208 diplomats recalled by Turkey after a failed coup last month are still at large and Ankara has received information that they have fled to various countries, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

Speaking at a news conference in Ankara, Cavusoglu said he had been receiving "positive signals" from the United States regarding its request for the extradition of U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkey accuses of orchestrating the putsch.