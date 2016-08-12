FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Turkey says 32 diplomats recalled after failed coup still at large
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 12, 2016 / 10:16 AM / a year ago

Turkey says 32 diplomats recalled after failed coup still at large

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu addresses the media in Ankara, Turkey, July 29, 2016.Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Thirty-two of 208 diplomats recalled by Turkey after a failed coup last month are still at large and Ankara has received information that they have fled to various countries, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday.

Speaking at a news conference in Ankara, Cavusoglu said he had been receiving "positive signals" from the United States regarding its request for the extradition of U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Turkey accuses of orchestrating the putsch.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.