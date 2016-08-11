FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Turkish foreign minister vows legal action against diplomats fleeing post-coup probe
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 11, 2016 / 10:23 AM / a year ago

Turkish foreign minister vows legal action against diplomats fleeing post-coup probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - A deadline for Turkish diplomats recalled to Ankara as part of investigations into a failed military coup expired on Thursday and legal action will be taken again those who fail to return, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

In an interview with private broadcaster NTV, Cavusoglu said two Turkish civil servants in Bangladesh had fled to New York, while two military attaches in Greece had fled to Italy.

Cavusoglu also said that problems caused by the July 15 coup attempt at the Incirlik Air Base in southern Turkey, used by the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State, had been resolved. Turkey would from now on actively join coalition operations with warplanes, he said.

Reporting Ece Toksabay; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.