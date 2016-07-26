FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey religious affairs body says has removed 1,112 personnel since coup
July 26, 2016 / 9:19 AM / a year ago

Turkey religious affairs body says has removed 1,112 personnel since coup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's religious affairs directorate has so far removed a total of 1,112 personnel, including preachers and instructors in the Koran, since the July 15 failed military coup, it said on Tuesday.

Turkish authorities accuse U.S.-based Islamic preacher and scholar Fethullah Gulen of orchestrating the abortive coup, in which at least 246 people were killed. Gulen, who denies the charge, has built up an extensive network of supporters, schools, charities and businesses in Turkey over decades.

Separately, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters that two ambassadors, currently based in Ankara, had been removed following the coup attempt.

Turkish authorities have suspended, detained or placed under investigation more than 60,000 soldiers, police, judges, teachers, civil servants and others since the July 15 coup attempt.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Gareth Jones; Editing by Nick Tattersall

