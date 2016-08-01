FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. should display 'clear and decisive stance' against failed coup in Turkey: PM
August 1, 2016

U.S. should display 'clear and decisive stance' against failed coup in Turkey: PM

Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildrim addresses members of parliament from his ruling AK Party (AKP) during a meeting at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey July 19, 2016.Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The United States should display 'a clear and decisive stance' against the failed coup, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim told a senior U.S. military official in Ankara on Monday.

He also repeated Turkey's expectation that U.S.-based Muslim cleric, Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara blames for orchestrating the attempted July 15-16 putsch, be extradited. Gulen denies involvement.

Turkey's military was working at full capacity following new appointments and measures, Yildirim told U.S. joint chiefs of staff chairman Joseph Dunford, and said cooperation with U.S. and allies in fight against Kurdish militants and Islamic State would continue.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Richard Balmforth

