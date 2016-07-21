FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
ECB's Draghi says Turkey turmoil likely to impact euro zone confidence
July 21, 2016

ECB's Draghi says Turkey turmoil likely to impact euro zone confidence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday events in Turkey since the coup attempt may impact economic sentiment in the euro zone.

"It is very difficult to see how these geopolitical events will affect the (euro zone) economy," he told a news conference, referring to Britain's Brexit vote as well.

"It's very likely they will affect confidence."

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has imposed the first nationwide state of emergency since the 1980s and is cracking down on thousands of people in the judiciary, education, military and civil service after last weekend's failed coup.

Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

