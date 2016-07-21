ECB's Draghi says Turkey turmoil likely to impact euro zone confidence

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday events in Turkey since the coup attempt may impact economic sentiment in the euro zone.

"It is very difficult to see how these geopolitical events will affect the (euro zone) economy," he told a news conference, referring to Britain's Brexit vote as well.

"It's very likely they will affect confidence."

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has imposed the first nationwide state of emergency since the 1980s and is cracking down on thousands of people in the judiciary, education, military and civil service after last weekend's failed coup.