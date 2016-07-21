FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish Deputy PM says Turkey will be stronger after state of emergency
#World News
July 21, 2016 / 5:57 AM / a year ago

Turkish Deputy PM says Turkey will be stronger after state of emergency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek speaks during an interview with Reuters in Ankara, Turkey, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s deputy prime minister said on Thursday a three-month state of emergency would have no impact on the general public and business and it would strengthen democracy, the market economy and enhance the investment climate.

“Life of ordinary people and businesses will go un-impacted, uninterrupted, business will be as usual. We’re committed to market economy,” Mehmet Simsek said on Twitter following the announcement of the state of emergency.

Simsek said there would be no backsliding on human rights.

President Tayyip Erdogan, who has launched mass purges of state institutions since a July 15 coup attempt, said the emergency was fully in line with Turkey’s constitution and did not violate the rule of law or basic freedoms of citizens.

Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Robert Birsel

