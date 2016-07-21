Turkey's emergency rule aims to minimize long-term risks: deputy PM

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's declaration of state of emergency aims to minimize the risks it faces in the long-run and it will not impact the lives of ordinary citizens, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Thursday.
"We will not limit any citizens apart from those who are related to the parallel betrayal network," Simsek said in an interview with Turkey's NTV television, referring to the perpetrators of Friday's failed coup.
Reporting by Seda Sezer and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan