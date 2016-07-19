FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish Education Ministry suspends 15,200 personnel after failed coup: TV
July 19, 2016 / 1:38 PM / a year ago

Turkish Education Ministry suspends 15,200 personnel after failed coup: TV

Young supporters of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan gather during a pro-government demonstration in Sarachane park in Istanbul, Turkey, July 19, 2016.Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's Education Ministry on Tuesday suspended 15,200 personnel in connection with a failed military coup, private broadcaster NTV reported.

The decision follows earlier purges of thousands of people in the armed forces, police, the judiciary, the national intelligence agency, the Finance Ministry, the prime minister's office and the religious affairs directorate after an attempted coup on July 15 in which more than 200 people were killed.

Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
