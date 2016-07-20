FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey shuts 626 educational institutions: Turkish official
July 20, 2016 / 5:00 PM / a year ago

Turkey shuts 626 educational institutions: Turkish official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's education ministry has shut down 626 institutions as part of a crackdown on supporters of a U.S.-based Muslim cleric accused by the government of masterminding a failed military coup, a ministry official said on Wednesday.

A majority of the institutions are private educational establishments, the official added.

The cleric, Fethullah Gulen, set up a large network of schools in Turkey and abroad over decades which have been used to fund his movement and promote his religious teachings.

The announcement is the latest in a flurry of moves by the Turkish authorities targeting suspected Gulen supporters in state institutions following the July 15 abortive coup, in which at least 230 people were killed.

Reporting by Istanbul bureau; Writing by Gareth Jones; Editing by David Dolan

