FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Turkey suspends four university rectors: broadcaster NTV
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 20, 2016 / 11:07 AM / a year ago

Turkey suspends four university rectors: broadcaster NTV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's High Education Board has suspended four university rectors, private broadcaster NTV reported on Wednesday, part of a widening crackdown on suspected supporters of last weekend's failed military coup.

No further details were immediately available. The move came shortly after a government official announced a temporary ban on academics traveling abroad due to the risk that supporters of the abortive coup may try to flee the country.

On Tuesday the High Education Board ordered the resignation of 1,577 deans at both state and private universities in Turkey. Deans are in charge of faculties while rectors run the universities.

Reporting by Istanbul bureau; Writing by Gareth Jones; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.