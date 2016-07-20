FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Turkey's constitution allows for state of emergency: senior AKP lawmaker
#World News
July 20, 2016 / 3:54 PM / a year ago

Turkey's constitution allows for state of emergency: senior AKP lawmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's constitution allows for the declaration of a state of emergency but citizens are unlikely to be negatively affected if one is declared, a senior lawmaker from the ruling AK Party said on Wednesday.

Mustafa Sentop, who heads the constitution commission in the Turkish parliament, was speaking shortly after a meeting of the National Security Council (MGK), which discussed emergency measures to be taken following last weekend's abortive military coup.

Speaking in an interview with the broadcaster NTV, Sentop said he did not know whether the MGK would announce a state of emergency, adding that constitutionally one could remain in force for a period of up to six months.

The MGK is expected to announce its decisions later on Wednesday.

Sentop also said he believed the death penalty should be restored for certain crimes such as trying to change the constitutional order by force.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Gareth Jones

