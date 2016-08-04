Erdogan says must restructure state during emergency rule after failed coup

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday the government is compelled to overhaul state institutions after an abortive military coup attempted to topple him.

Speaking to a group of businessmen, Erdogan also said urgent steps were required to restructure the armed forces during a state of emergency imposed after the failed overthrow attempt.

A small faction of the army launched a bloody intervention on July 15, killing more than 230 people and wounding thousands.