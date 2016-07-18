Turkey's Erdogan demands U.S. hand over 'terrorist' Gulen

(Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told CNN in an interview on Monday that the United States should extradite Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen to Turkey over his alleged involvement in Friday's failed coup.

"We have a mutual agreement on extradition of criminals," Erdogan said. "There should be reciprocity in these types of things, even if he is a citizen of the United States.

"The U.S. should not keep such a terrorist. The United States has to extradite that individual to Turkey."

Gulen denies involvement in the coup attempt.

In the interview, Erdogan also bristled at the suggestion that the coup attempt could provide him with a pretext for a crackdown.

"I'd like to know what a crackdown by Tayyip Erdogan looks like ... It's just libel," he said. "If Tayyip Erdogan was an oppressive figure, he wouldn't have gotten 52 percent of the vote at the presidential elections."