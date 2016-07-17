FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Erdogan says Turkey should avoid delay in using death penalty
#World News
July 17, 2016 / 4:50 PM / a year ago

Erdogan says Turkey should avoid delay in using death penalty

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses the crowd following a funeral service for victims of the thwarted coup in Istanbul at Fatih Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, July 17, 2016.Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said there could be no delay in using capital punishment after a failed coup attempt, adding the government would discuss it with opposition parties.

Speaking to a crowd of supporters who called for the death penalty outside of his home in Istanbul, Erdogan said: "We cannot ignore this demand." Turkey abolished capital punishment in 2004 to meet European Union accession criteria and has not executed anyone since 1984.

Erdogan also called on his supporters to continue protesting the coup attempt in the streets and public squares until Friday, saying the threat against him was not completely eliminated.

Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
