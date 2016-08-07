Turkey's Erdogan says would approve death penalty if parliament votes

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told a rally of more than a million people in Istanbul on Sunday that he would approve the death penalty if parliament voted for it, following last month's failed coup.

In a speech to the "Democracy and Martyrs' Rally", also broadcast live on public screens across the country, Erdogan said the network of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, who he blames for the coup attempt three weeks ago, must be destroyed within the framework of the law.