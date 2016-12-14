FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey under attack from terror groups, must respond in kind: Erdogan
December 14, 2016
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
December 14, 2016 / 11:32 AM / 8 months ago

Turkey under attack from terror groups, must respond in kind: Erdogan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets people as he arrives at the site of Saturday's blasts, in Istanbul, Turkey, December 12, 2016.Yagiz Karahan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey is facing the biggest attack in its history from terrorist groups and needs to retaliate in kind, President Tayyip Erdogan said in a speech to local administrators in the presidential palace on Wednesday.

Turkey has been hit by a series of bombings blamed on Islamic State and Kurdish militants this year and is pursuing a crackdown on the followers of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom it blames for a failed coup attempt in July.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall

