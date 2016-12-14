Turkey under attack from terror groups, must respond in kind: Erdogan

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey is facing the biggest attack in its history from terrorist groups and needs to retaliate in kind, President Tayyip Erdogan said in a speech to local administrators in the presidential palace on Wednesday.

Turkey has been hit by a series of bombings blamed on Islamic State and Kurdish militants this year and is pursuing a crackdown on the followers of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom it blames for a failed coup attempt in July.