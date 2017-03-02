FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Erdogan says Turkey emergency rule to continue 'until everything settles down' - media
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 2, 2017 / 11:20 AM / 6 months ago

Erdogan says Turkey emergency rule to continue 'until everything settles down' - media

FILE PHOTO: Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan kisses a handmade Turkish flag, given to him as a gift from Ugandan university student Cemil (not pictured), during a graduation ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, June 11, 2015.Umit Bektas/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said emergency rule, government decrees and dismissals of staff suspected of links to last July's attempted coup will continue until "everything settles down", NTV and other news channels reported on Thursday.

Emergency rule was imposed in Turkey after the failed putsch on July 15, enabling the government to bypass parliament in enacting new laws and to limit or suspend rights and freedoms when deemed necessary.

Erdogan was speaking to reporters on his airplane on his return from a visit to Pakistan. Turks will vote on April 16 on a constitutional reform sharply boosting the president's powers.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.