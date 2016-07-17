FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Erdogan says will continue cleaning 'virus' from state institutions
July 17, 2016 / 11:52 AM / a year ago

Turkey's Erdogan says will continue cleaning 'virus' from state institutions

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan waves from his car after leaving his residence in Istanbul to attend a funeral service for the victims of a thwarted coup at Fatih mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, July 17, 2016.Yagiz Karahan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan vowed on Sunday to continue to clean the "virus" responsible for Friday's coup attempt from all state institutions - a reference to his longtime adversary, U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen.

Speaking at a funeral of people killed in Friday's violence, Erdogan said the coup attempt by the "terror group", led by Gulen, was put down by national will. He said members of the Gulen group, which he said have "ruined" the armed forces, are being arrested in all ranks within the army.

Reporting by Aykin Aytekin, writing by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
