a year ago
Turkey's Erdogan says coup plotters were minority in armed forces
#World News
July 20, 2016 / 7:16 PM / a year ago

Turkey's Erdogan says coup plotters were minority in armed forces

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a news conference following the National Security Council and cabinet meetings at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, July 20, 2016.Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday only a minority of the armed forces were involved in last Friday's failed military coup but he said it was not clear exactly how many people had taken part.

"It is clear it was a minority (of the armed forces). The terrorist organization was trying to make the minority dominate the majority," Erdogan told the Al Jazeera channel in an interview translated into English.

Erdogan has accused U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen of masterminding the failed coup. He regularly refers to Gulen and his supporters in Turkey and abroad as a "terrorist organization".

Reporting by Istanbul bureau; Writing by Gareth Jones; Editing by David Dolan

