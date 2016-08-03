Turkey's Erdogan says new appointments to be carried out within gendarmerie

ANKARA (Reuters) - New appointments within Turkey's gendarmerie forces are likely to be carried out in the next 48 hours, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, after the force was brought under the full control of the government last week.

Turkey has made sweeping changes to the structure of its military since last weekend, tightening government control, following an abortive putsch last month which killed 237 people and wounded nearly 2,200.