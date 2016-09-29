President Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey addresses the 71st United Nations General Assembly in Manhattan, New York, U.S. September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

ANKARA Extending a state of emergency for another three months would be beneficial for Turkey as it requires more time to eradicate the threat from terrorist groups after a failed coup attempt in July, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

Speaking a day after Turkey's National Security Council recommended the extension of the emergency rule, Erdogan said the measure sped up Ankara's fight against terrorism and he believed Turks would support it.

"The government will make the necessary assessment and take the necessary steps (on this)," Erdogan said in a speech to a group of provincial administrators at the presidential palace in Ankara.

