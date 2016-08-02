FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Erdogan says to restructure intelligence apparatus after coup bid
August 2, 2016 / 1:13 PM / a year ago

Turkey's Erdogan says to restructure intelligence apparatus after coup bid

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan arrives at a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, August 2, 2016. Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will restructure its intelligence apparatus following a failed military coup last month because it was under the control of the U.S.-based cleric blamed for staging the putsch, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

In a televised speech in his palace in Ankara, Erdogan also said the European Union had failed to live up to its promises under a migration deal with Turkey despite his country's successes in curbing illegal migration.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall

