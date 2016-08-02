Turkey's Erdogan says to restructure intelligence apparatus after coup bid

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will restructure its intelligence apparatus following a failed military coup last month because it was under the control of the U.S.-based cleric blamed for staging the putsch, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

In a televised speech in his palace in Ankara, Erdogan also said the European Union had failed to live up to its promises under a migration deal with Turkey despite his country's successes in curbing illegal migration.