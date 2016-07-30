Turkey's Erdogan: military to answer to minister of defense

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan addresses the audience as he visits the Turkish police special forces base damaged by fighting during a coup attempt in Ankara, Turkey, July 29, 2016. Kayhan Ozer/Courtesy of Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s military commanders will report to the defense minister and military academies will be shut down, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday, announcing moves aimed at bringing the military fully under civilian control after a failed coup.

Erdogan, who made the comments in an interview with broadcaster A Haber, said Turkey’s military academies would be replaced by a national defense university. The decision would be announced in the government’s official gazette by Sunday.

