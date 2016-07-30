Turkey's Erdogan: military to answer to minister of defense

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s military commanders will report to the defense minister and military academies will be shut down, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday, announcing moves aimed at bringing the military fully under civilian control after a failed coup.
Erdogan, who made the comments in an interview with broadcaster A Haber, said Turkey’s military academies would be replaced by a national defense university. The decision would be announced in the government’s official gazette by Sunday.
Reporting by Yesim Dikmen; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Richard Balmforth