Turkey's Erdogan tells CNN the people want coup 'terrorists' killed

(Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan told CNN in an interview on Monday that the Turkish people wanted the death penalty -- abolished more than a decade ago -- for those involved in last weekend's failed military coup.

"The people on the streets have made that request," Erdogan said in an excerpt broadcast by CNN. "The people have the opinion that these terrorists should be killed ... Why should I keep them and feed them in prisons for years to come, that's what the people say."

CNN also quoted Erdogan as saying official papers would be filed within days to request the extradition of cleric Fethullah Gulen from the United States. Turkey says Gulen masterminded the coup attempt. He denies involvement.