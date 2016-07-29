Turkey's Erdogan slams West over failure to show solidarity on failed coup

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday lashed out at the West for failing to show solidarity with Ankara over a failed coup and said countries who worried more about the fate of the perpetrators than Turkey's democracy could not be friends.

Speaking at the presidential palace in the Turkish capital, Erdogan also said he was withdrawing, a one-off gesture, all lawsuits filed against people for insulting him, a move he said was triggered by feelings of unity against the coup attempt.