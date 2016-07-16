FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Erdogan says uprising was act of treason
#World News
July 16, 2016 / 1:43 AM / a year ago

Turkey's Erdogan says uprising was act of treason

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses during an attempted coup in Istanbul, Turkey July16, 2016.Huseyin Aldemir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The attempted coup by a section of Turkey's military was an act of treason and is a reason to "clean up" the armed forces, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on early on Saturday, hours after the armed forces attempted to overthow him.

Erdogan also said in comments broadcast live on private station NTV that the attempted coup was the work of followers of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, a cleric Erdogan has long accused of attempting to use his followers in the judiciary and military to overthrow the government.

Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley, Humeyra Pamuk; Nick Tattersall; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Sandra Maler

