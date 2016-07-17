Turkey to write to U.S., Western governments to demand Gulenists return: Erdogan

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's justice and foreign ministries will write to the United States and other Western governments to demand the return of supporters of Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen following a failed coup attempt, President Tayyip Erdogan said.

Erdogan, who was speaking at a funeral for some people who were killed in Friday night's violence, also called on his supporters to remain in public squares. Erdogan blames Gulen's supporters in the military for the attempted coup against his government.

Gulen, a former Erdogan ally who has lived in self-imposed exile in the United States for years, has denied the charge.