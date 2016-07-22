FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Legal factors, not EU should shape Turkey's death penalty decision: minister
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 22, 2016 / 9:11 AM / a year ago

Legal factors, not EU should shape Turkey's death penalty decision: minister

Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag addresses the Turkish Parliament during a debate in Ankara in this March 19, 2014 file photo.Umit Bektas/Files

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The issue of whether or not Turkey should bring back capital punishment after a failed coup should be considered from a legal standpoint and not in terms of what the European Union wants, Turkey's justice minister said on Friday.

Bekir Bozdag made the comment in an interview with private broadcaster CNN Turk.

Turkey outlawed the death penalty in 2004 as part of its bid to join the EU, although President Tayyip Erdogan has said it may need to be brought back, citing frequent demands from ordinary citizens at political rallies after a failed coup.

EU officials have said that bringing back the death penalty would effectively put an end to Turkey's bid to join the bloc.

Reporting by Birsen Altayli and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.