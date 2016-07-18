FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey government seemed to have list of arrests prepared: EU's Hahn
July 18, 2016 / 6:02 AM / a year ago

Turkey government seemed to have list of arrests prepared: EU's Hahn

Turkish Supporters are silhouetted against a screen showing President Tayyip Erdogan during a pro-government demonstration in Ankara, Turkey, July 17, 2016.Baz Ratner

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The swift rounding up of judges and others after a failed coup in Turkey indicated the government had prepared a list beforehand, the EU commissioner dealing with Turkey's membership bid, Johannes Hahn, said on Monday.

Following a failed coup attempt on Saturday, Turkish authorities on Sunday rounded up nearly 3,000 suspected military plotters, ranging from top commanders to foot soldiers, and the same number of judges and prosecutors.

"It looks at least as if something has been prepared. The lists are available, which indicates it was prepared and to be used at a certain stage," Hahn said.

"I'm very concerned. It is exactly what we feared."

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
