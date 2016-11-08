BRUSSELS The European Union issued a strong new call on Turkey on Tuesday to resume political dialogue with opposition groups and safeguard its democracy, describing recent developments as "extremely worrying".

"The EU and its member states recall their condemnation of the 15 July coup attempt and, while recognising the need for Turkey to take proportionate action, call on Turkey to safeguard its parliamentary democracy, including the respect for human rights, the rule of law, fundamental freedoms and the right of everyone to a fair trial, also in conformity with its commitments as a candidate country (for EU membership)," read a statement issued by EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini.

"In this regard, the EU and its member states will continue to follow and assess the situation very closely and they stand ready to continue political dialogue with Turkey at all levels, within the established framework."

(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald)