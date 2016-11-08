EU's Mogherini comments on Turkey 'unacceptable': foreign ministry

ANKARA (Reuters) - Comments by European foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini concerning Turkey are "unacceptable", the Turkish foreign ministry said on Tuesday, saying the bloc failed to understand Ankara's sensitivities in the fight against terror.

The EU issued a strong new call on Turkey on Tuesday to resume political dialogue with opposition groups and safeguard its democracy, describing recent developments as "extremely worrying".

In a written statement, the Turkish foreign ministry said the EU had lost credibility with the Turkish people concerning the fight against terror.