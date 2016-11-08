FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Mogherini comments on Turkey 'unacceptable': foreign ministry
#World News
November 8, 2016 / 1:57 PM / 10 months ago

EU's Mogherini comments on Turkey 'unacceptable': foreign ministry

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini holds a joint news conference with Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs Margot Wallstrom (not pictured) at the government headquarters Rosenbad in Stockholm, Sweden, October 10, 2016. TT News Agency/Janerik Henriksson/via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Comments by European foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini concerning Turkey are "unacceptable", the Turkish foreign ministry said on Tuesday, saying the bloc failed to understand Ankara's sensitivities in the fight against terror.

The EU issued a strong new call on Turkey on Tuesday to resume political dialogue with opposition groups and safeguard its democracy, describing recent developments as "extremely worrying".

In a written statement, the Turkish foreign ministry said the EU had lost credibility with the Turkish people concerning the fight against terror.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

