Turkey PM warns Europe: Cutting off ties would bring 'flood' of migrants

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Thursday warned Europe that without Ankara's help it could be "flooded" by waves of migrants and said cutting off talks with the bloc would be far more damaging to Europe than Turkey.

"We are one of the factors protecting Europe. If refugees go through, they will flood into Europe and take it over, and Turkey prevents this," Yildirim said in comments broadcast live on television.

"I accept that cutting off ties with Europe would harm Turkey, but it would damage Europe 5-to-6 times more."