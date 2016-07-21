FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Turkish government must not undermine rights in response to coup: EU's Mogherini
#World News
July 21, 2016 / 11:21 PM / a year ago

Turkish government must not undermine rights in response to coup: EU's Mogherini

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini arrives for the 11th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) Summit of Heads of State and Government (ASEM11) in Ulan Bator, Mongolia, 15 July 2016.Wu Hong/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Thursday that Turkey should not be using democratic institutions to undercut human rights following a failed coup.

"We are making it very clear to our Turkish friends - we are fully behind the institutions, the democratic institutions, the legitimate institutions," Mogherini said after remarks at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. "But there is no excuse, there is no way in which the reaction can undermine fundamental freedoms and rights."

Mogherini added "what we're seeing especially in the fields of universities, media, the judiciary, is unacceptable."

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Toni Reinhold

