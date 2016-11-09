FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish minister says latest EU report far from constructive
#World News
November 9, 2016 / 1:37 PM / 10 months ago

Turkish minister says latest EU report far from constructive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey on Wednesday dimissed the European Union's latest report on its long-running membership bid as "far from constructive" and lacking objectivity in parts, after the bloc voiced concern about its crackdown on opponents since a failed July coup.

Turkey's EU Affairs Minister, Omer Celik, told a news conference after the report was released that it had been written in a way that did not serve EU-Turkish interests, and accused the bloc of lacking the vision of its founders.

In its most hard-hitting annual report, the European Union said Turkey had rolled back the independence of the judiciary, freedom of expression and other fundamental democratic standards since the coup attempt. [nL8N1DA466]

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by David Dolan

