Turkish minister says latest EU report far from constructive

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey on Wednesday dimissed the European Union's latest report on its long-running membership bid as "far from constructive" and lacking objectivity in parts, after the bloc voiced concern about its crackdown on opponents since a failed July coup.

Turkey's EU Affairs Minister, Omer Celik, told a news conference after the report was released that it had been written in a way that did not serve EU-Turkish interests, and accused the bloc of lacking the vision of its founders.

In its most hard-hitting annual report, the European Union said Turkey had rolled back the independence of the judiciary, freedom of expression and other fundamental democratic standards since the coup attempt. [nL8N1DA466]