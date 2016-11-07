FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 7, 2016 / 9:40 AM / 10 months ago

Turkey-EU relations going through 'fragile' period: Turkish minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Relations between the European Union and membership candidate Turkey are going through a "fragile" period, Turkish EU Affairs Minister Omer Celik said on Monday, accusing those who would call for a freeze in talks with Ankara of racism.

Celik was speaking at a news conference after meeting EU ambassadors in Ankara after strong European criticism of Turkey's arrest of pro-Kurdish lawmakers accused of links to Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Daren Butler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
