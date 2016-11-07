Turkey-EU relations going through 'fragile' period: Turkish minister

ANKARA (Reuters) - Relations between the European Union and membership candidate Turkey are going through a "fragile" period, Turkish EU Affairs Minister Omer Celik said on Monday, accusing those who would call for a freeze in talks with Ankara of racism.

Celik was speaking at a news conference after meeting EU ambassadors in Ankara after strong European criticism of Turkey's arrest of pro-Kurdish lawmakers accused of links to Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants.