Taiwan's EVA Airways to suspend flights to Turkey after coup attempt
July 21, 2016 / 5:48 AM / a year ago

Taiwan's EVA Airways to suspend flights to Turkey after coup attempt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - EVA Airways Corp, Taiwan's second-biggest airline, said on Thursday it will suspend flights to Turkey after the Turkish president declared a state of emergency in a widening crackdown on suspected participants of a failed military coup.

President Tayyip Erdogan said the emergency, lasting three months, would allow his government to take swift measures against coup supporters and that it was allowed under Turkey's constitution.

"We need to see how political developments unfold ... We also see our customers' safety as a priority," said Golden Kou, an EVA Airways vice president.

Taiwan's government has issued a warning about traveling to Turkey.

EVA will suspend flights to Istanbul beginning next week until end of the year, Kou said, adding the passenger load rate on its sole Turkey route dropped to 50 percent following the coup compared with more than 80 percent in May and June.

EVA launched the Istanbul route in March.

Shares of EVA were unchanged in afternoon trade on Thursday, trailing the main index's 0.5 percent gain.

Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
