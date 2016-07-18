FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
EU reminds Turkey it bound by treaty not to use death penalty
#World News
July 18, 2016 / 10:16 AM / a year ago

EU reminds Turkey it bound by treaty not to use death penalty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union reminded Turkey on Monday that it is bound by its commitments under the European Convention on Human Rights and as a member of the Council of Europe not to reintroduce the death penalty.

"No country can become an EU member state if it introduces the death penalty," EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini told reporters when asked about suggestions that EU accession candidate Turkey might execute leaders of the failed coup.

She also noted that Turkey was a member of the Council of Europe and a signatory of the European Convention on Human Rights, which bans capital punishment across the continent:

"Turkey is an important part of the Council of Europe and is bound by the European Convention on Human Rights, which is very clear on the death penalty," she said.

Reporting by Robin Emmott and Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

