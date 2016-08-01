FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish defense minister says expulsions from military not over
August 1, 2016

Turkish defense minister says expulsions from military not over

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Expulsions from the military are not entirely over and more personnel will be dismissed if necessary, Turkish defense minister told CNN Turk television on Monday, following the dismissal of thousands of soldiers after a failed coup.

There were 311 soldiers, including 9 generals, still at large, Fikri Isik said, following the July 15-16 attempted coup when a faction of the military commandeered tanks, helicopters and fighter jets and attempted to topple the government. Isik said that they were believed to still be in Turkey.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Louise Ireland

