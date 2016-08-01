Turkish defense minister says expulsions from military not over

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Expulsions from the military are not entirely over and more personnel will be dismissed if necessary, Turkish defense minister told CNN Turk television on Monday, following the dismissal of thousands of soldiers after a failed coup.

There were 311 soldiers, including 9 generals, still at large, Fikri Isik said, following the July 15-16 attempted coup when a faction of the military commandeered tanks, helicopters and fighter jets and attempted to topple the government. Isik said that they were believed to still be in Turkey.