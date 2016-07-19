FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey submits dossier to U.S. following calls for Gulen's return: PM
July 19, 2016 / 9:54 AM / a year ago

Turkey submits dossier to U.S. following calls for Gulen's return: PM

U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, whose followers Turkey blames for a failed coup, is shown in still image taken from video, speaks to journalists at his home in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania July 16, 2016.Greg Savoy/Reuters TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's Justice Ministry sent a dossier to the United States after repeated calls by President Tayyip Erdogan for the extradition of Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, whom he blames for a failed coup attempt, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday.

Speaking to members of his party in parliament, Yildirim did not say whether the dossier amounted to an official extradition request for Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania since the late 1990s.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall

