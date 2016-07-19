Turkey submits dossier to U.S. following calls for Gulen's return: PM

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey's Justice Ministry sent a dossier to the United States after repeated calls by President Tayyip Erdogan for the extradition of Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, whom he blames for a failed coup attempt, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday.

Speaking to members of his party in parliament, Yildirim did not say whether the dossier amounted to an official extradition request for Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania since the late 1990s.