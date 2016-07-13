FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France closes missions in Ankara, Istanbul on security concerns
July 13, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

France closes missions in Ankara, Istanbul on security concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - France has closed its embassy in the Turkish capital Ankara and its consulate general in Istanbul until further notice due to security concerns, the embassy said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The embassy of France in Ankara, as well as the consulate general in Istanbul will be closed from Wednesday July 13, 1 p.m. (1000 GMT), until further notice," it said.

The consulate general in Istanbul had earlier said that information pointed to a "serious threat" against plans to celebrate the July 14 National Day. Those celebrations have also been canceled, it said.

Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan

