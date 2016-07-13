French missions in Turkey shut down citing security fears

ISTANBUL/ANKARA (Reuters) - French diplomatic missions in Turkey's two main cities have shut until further notice and canceled planned events to mark France's July 14 National Day due to security concerns, the embassy in Ankara said on Wednesday.

The French consulate general in Istanbul had been due to hold a reception on Wednesday evening to mark National Day, while French missions in Ankara and the Aegean coastal city of Izmir had planned events for Thursday.

"For security reasons, July 14th receptions planned in Ankara, Istanbul and Izmir are canceled," the embassy said in a statement, adding that it had informed the Turkish authorities of the decision and was in close contact with them.

"The embassy of France in Ankara, as well as the consulate general in Istanbul will be closed from Wednesday July 13, 1 p.m. (1000 GMT), until further notice," it said.

The consulate general in Istanbul said earlier that there was information suggesting a "serious threat against plans for the celebration of the July 14 national holiday in Turkey".

Turkey faces multiple security threats, including from Islamic State militants, blamed for a triple suicide bombing at Istanbul's main airport two weeks ago which killed 45 people and wounded hundreds. That attack was the deadliest in a series of bombings this year in the NATO member state.

