Hollande says death penalty incompatible with Turkey EU membership
July 19, 2016 / 2:49 PM / a year ago

Hollande says death penalty incompatible with Turkey EU membership

French President Francois Hollande attends a meeting with magistrates at the Justice Minister in Paris, France, July 18, 2016.Thibault Camus/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande on Tuesday said Turkey could not re-introduce the death penalty if it wished to join the European Union one day, echoing similar comments made by German Chancellor Angela Merkel a day earlier.

"A country that at one moment wants relations with the European Union, including negotiations to join, cannot rightly introduce the death penalty," Hollande told a press conference during a visit to Portugal.

Merkel told Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in a telephone call on Monday that Turkey could not join the European Union if it reinstated the death penalty, a German spokeswoman said.

On a separate matter, Hollande also said he was open to a roll-over of France's state of emergency for six months.

France's government, facing accusations that it did not do enough to prevent last week's deadly truck attack in Nice, urged lawmakers on Tuesday to extend a period of emergency rule that gives police greater search-and-arrest powers.

Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; writing by Astrid Wendlandt; editing by Michel Rose

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
