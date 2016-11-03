FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey removes 1,218 gendarmerie from duty: interior ministry official
November 3, 2016 / 7:28 AM / 10 months ago

Turkey removes 1,218 gendarmerie from duty: interior ministry official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey suspended 1,218 gendarmerie personnel on Thursday, an official from the interior ministry overseeing the force said, as part of investigations into a failed coup in July.

Turkey has already sacked or suspended more than 110,000 civil servants, judges, prosecutors, soldiers and others over suspected links with the network of Fethullah Gulen, a U.S.-based cleric blamed by Ankara for orchestrating the failed coup.

Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick Tattersall

