July 26, 2016 / 7:45 AM / a year ago

Two Afghan-based Turkish generals detained in Dubai after failed coup: CNN Turk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Two Turkish generals based in Afghanistan have been detained by authorities in Dubai following a failed coup in Turkey, CNN Turk television reported on Tuesday, citing diplomatic sources.

It identified the men as Major-General Cahit Bakir, a commander of Turkish forces serving in the international NATO-led security force in Afghanistan, and Brigadier Sener Topuc, who oversees education and aid in the country.

At least 246 people were killed on the night of July 15, when a faction within the army used fighter jets, helicopters and tanks to try to seize airports and attacked buildings, including parliament, in a bid to overthrow the government.

The generals were brought to Turkey on Tuesday morning, CNN Turk said.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
