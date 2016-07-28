FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 28, 2016 / 7:59 AM / a year ago

Two of Turkey's four-star generals resign a day after military cull: CNN Turk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Two senior Turkish generals resigned from the armed forces on Thursday, broadcaster CNN Turk reported, a day after the military dishonorably discharged nearly 1,700 personnel for their role in a failed coup this month.

The two generals are Kamil Basoglu and Ihsan Uyar, both high-ranking members of the land forces, CNN Turk said. It was not immediately clear why they had resigned.

Wednesday's military cull included 149 generals and admirals, which would represent roughly 40 percent of all Turkish generals and admirals, military data show.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
