a year ago
August 1, 2016 / 5:18 PM / a year ago

Turkey's defense ministry reshuffles 167 generals within the military: decree

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan (C) meets with Turkey's Chief of Staff General Hulusi Akar (6th L), Defense Minister Fikri Isik (6th R) and the members of High Military Council at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, July 29, 2016. Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's defense ministry has changed the jobs of 167 generals within the army, following sweeping changes to the structure of the military over the weekend after this month's failed coup.

The decree, signed by President Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and Defense Minister Fikri Isik, said 94 generals in land forces, 22 admirals, 44 generals in the airforce and seven others have been reappointed.

The decree was published in the official government record of approved legislation, the Official Gazette.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Louise Ireland

