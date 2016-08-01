Turkey's defense ministry reshuffles 167 generals within the military: decree

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's defense ministry has changed the jobs of 167 generals within the army, following sweeping changes to the structure of the military over the weekend after this month's failed coup.

The decree, signed by President Tayyip Erdogan, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and Defense Minister Fikri Isik, said 94 generals in land forces, 22 admirals, 44 generals in the airforce and seven others have been reappointed.

The decree was published in the official government record of approved legislation, the Official Gazette.