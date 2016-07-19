Turkish military says most members of armed forces had nothing to do with coup

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The majority of members of Turkey's armed forces had nothing to do with the abortive July 15 military coup, the army General Staff said in a statement on its website.

The statement said the army had first received intelligence that a coup was underway at 4 pm local time (1300 GMT) on July 15 and that it had alerted the relevant authorities. The General Staff said it would punish "in the most severe way" any members of the armed forces responsible for what it called "this disgrace".