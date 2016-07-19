FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2016 / 10:43 AM / a year ago

Turkish military says most members of armed forces had nothing to do with coup

People surround a Turkish army tank in Ankara, Turkey July 16, 2016.Tumay Berkin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The majority of members of Turkey's armed forces had nothing to do with the abortive July 15 military coup, the army General Staff said in a statement on its website.

The statement said the army had first received intelligence that a coup was underway at 4 pm local time (1300 GMT) on July 15 and that it had alerted the relevant authorities. The General Staff said it would punish "in the most severe way" any members of the armed forces responsible for what it called "this disgrace".

Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley and Seda Sezer; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
