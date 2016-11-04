FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German Kurds demand end of EU cooperation with Turkey after arrests
November 4, 2016 / 11:18 AM / 10 months ago

German Kurds demand end of EU cooperation with Turkey after arrests

Riot police use tear gas to disperse demonstrators during a protest against the arrest of pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) lawmakers, in Ankara, Turkey, November 4, 2016.Stringer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The head of Germany's large Kurdish community called on Berlin and its EU partners on Friday to stop cooperating with the Turkish government on refugees and halt EU membership talks with Ankara following the arrests of leading Kurdish politicians in Turkey.

"(Ali Ertan) Toprak demands a halt to arms deliveries, a ratcheting up of the political pressure from the EU and NATO, the termination of the EU-Turkey refugee deal, an immediate stop to EU financial aid, and the suspension of EU membership talks," Germany's Kurdish community said in a statement.

Reporting by Noah Barkin; Editing by Andrea Shalal

