6 months ago
Turkish foreign ministry summons German ambassador over block on minister speaking: sources
March 2, 2017 / 6:11 PM / 6 months ago

Turkish foreign ministry summons German ambassador over block on minister speaking: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The foreign ministry in Ankara summoned the German ambassador on Thursday to express disapproval at a decision to cancel a talk by Turkey's justice minister in Germany, ministry sources said.

They said the decision to call in the ambassador was made by Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavosoglu.

Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag earlier said he had called off a meeting with his counterpart in Germany and was returning home after his talk was canceled.

Shaky bilateral ties have been dragged to a new low amid growing public criticism in Germany of Turkey's arrest of a Turkish-German journalist.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Mert Ozkan; Writing by Daren Butler; editing by John Stonestreet

